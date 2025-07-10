Yowie Group Appoints New Company Secretary

Yowie Group Ltd (ASX: YOW), a company focused on developing, marketing, and selling confectionery products featuring the Yowie character, announced changes to its company secretary and the automatic termination of executive appointments of former directors. Effective July 7, 2025, Mr. Jesse Hamilton has been appointed as Company Secretary, replacing Mr. John Patton, according to ASX Listing Rule 3.16.1. Mr. Hamilton will be responsible for communication with the ASX regarding listing rule matters, as per ASX Listing Rule 12.6.

The company clarified that Mr. Nicholas Bolton’s appointment as Managing Director and Mr. John Patton’s appointment as Executive Chairman, along with any other executive roles, were automatically terminated when they resigned as directors on June 18, 2025. This confirmation serves to eliminate any ambiguity regarding their executive positions following their resignations from the board.

To provide further clarity, Yowie Group stated that any other engagements Mr. Bolton, Mr. Patton, or their associated entities might incorrectly claim with the company or its subsidiaries were also terminated with immediate effect on July 7, 2025. This statement aims to prevent any potential misrepresentations of ongoing relationships with the company.

The announcement was authorised for release by the Yowie Board of Directors. For further information, stakeholders can contact Sulieman Ravell, Director, at the company’s head office in Coburg North, Victoria.