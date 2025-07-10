Whitefield Income Limited Announces Monthly Dividends

Whitefield Income Limited (ASX: WMI) has announced fully franked monthly dividends of 0.583 cents per share for July, August, and September 2025. Whitefield Income Limited invests in a portfolio of companies, trusts and other entities that produce income. The company aims to provide investors with regular income and long-term capital growth.

The ex-dividend dates for the upcoming dividends are 15 July 2025, 14 August 2025, and 15 September 2025, respectively. Payment dates are scheduled for 31 July 2025, 29 August 2025, and 30 September 2025.

The monthly dividend, gross of franking credits, equates to an annual yield of 7.4% (or 0.62% per month) based on the company’s share price of $1.345 as of 30 June 2025. When calculated against the company’s initial public offering (IPO) price of $1.25, the yield amounts to 8.0% per annum (or 0.67% per month).

The announcement was made on 10 July 2025 by Angus Gluskie, Chairman and Managing Director of Whitefield Income Limited.