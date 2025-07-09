Treasury Market Rallies After Strong Auction

The Treasury market experienced a rally following a strong auction of 10-year notes, alleviating concerns that investors might hesitate to finance increasing US deficits. Treasury yields decreased across various maturities, reversing five consecutive days of losses. The 10-year yield fell by approximately six basis points to 4.34 per cent. The gains in debt markets followed a successful $39 billion auction on Wednesday.

According to Bloomberg, Nisha Patel, a fixed-income portfolio manager at Parametric Portfolio Associates, noted a sense of relief in the market due to the auction’s positive reception. The strong demand suggests continued investor confidence in US government debt, despite growing fiscal pressures.

Yields had been trending upward over the past week, driven by robust employment data that tempered expectations for interest-rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. Additionally, recent US legislation extending tax cuts had contributed to the upward pressure on yields. This rally provides a temporary respite from those pressures.