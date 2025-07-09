Hot Stocks: Southern Palladium, White Cliff Minerals, Tivan

Wall Street rallied on Wednesday, buoyed by tech optimism and resilience in the face of fresh tariff developments from President Donald Trump. The S&P 500 rose 0.61% to 6,263.26, the Nasdaq hit a new record high of 20,611.34 with a 0.94% gain, and the Dow climbed 217 points, or 0.49%. Nvidia briefly topped a US$4 trillion valuation during the session—becoming the first company to do so—before closing just shy at US$3.97 trillion. Broader enthusiasm for AI lifted other major tech stocks, including Meta, Microsoft, and Alphabet. Markets also appeared unbothered by Trump’s latest tariff moves, which include 20%–40% import duties for over 20 countries and a steep 50% copper tariff. While some pharmaceutical tariffs are delayed, analysts interpret the overall tone as leaving space for negotiation, supporting equity confidence.

Bitcoin also soared to a record high, reaching US$112,052 in late trading before easing to US$110,947—up 1.9% on the day. Looking ahead, Australian shares are expected to open higher, with SPI futures pointing to a 45-point gain. Commodity markets were mixed: copper dropped 2.4% to US$5.55/lb, gold rose 0.4% to US$3,313.66/oz, and Brent crude edged lower to US$70.12. The Australian dollar strengthened slightly to US65.35 cents.