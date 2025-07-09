Blackstone Minerals Completes Share Issue, Raises $22.6 Million

Blackstone Minerals Limited (ASX: BSX) has announced the completion of a share issue, raising $22.6 million before costs. The company issued 289,808,346 new shares at a price of $0.078 per share, as initially announced on July 2, 2025. Blackstone Minerals is focused on developing the district-scale Ta Khoa Project in Northern Vietnam where the company is drilling out the large-scale Ban Phuc Nickel sulphide deposit. In addition, the Company owns the BC Cobalt Project and several other prospective nickel and gold assets in Canada.

The company issued a cleansing notice in accordance with Section 708A(6) of the Corporations Act 2001(Cth). This notice confirms that the shares were issued without disclosure under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act.

As of the date of the notice, Blackstone Minerals confirms it has complied with the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Corporations Act, as it applies to the company. The company also confirms it has complied with section 674 of the Corporations Act. Furthermore, there is no excluded information within the meaning of sections 708A(7) and 708A(8) of the Corporations Act that requires disclosure under section 708A(6)(e) of the Corporations Act.

The announcement was authorised on behalf of the Board by Company Secretary, Tim Slate.