Chariot Corporation Completes Phase 2 Drilling at Black Mountain Lithium Project

Chariot Corporation Limited (ASX: CC8) has announced the completion of its Phase 2 drilling program at the Black Mountain hard rock lithium project in Wyoming, USA. Chariot Corporation is a mineral exploration company focused on discovering and developing high-grade and near-surface lithium opportunities in the United States. The program consisted of twenty shallow reverse circulation percussion drill holes, totaling 783.6 metres.

The Phase 2 drilling program successfully intersected lithium mineralization grading greater than 0.5% Li2O in five holes within the Northern Crest portion of the project area. The drilling aimed to determine if extensions of lithium mineralised pegmatites observed in outcrops and intersected in the Phase 1 drilling program were sufficient to support the proposed ‘pilot mine’ project. However, the original plan was modified due to winter weather conditions and restrictions imposed by the Wyoming Bureau of Land Management, resulting in a more targeted program of 18 holes.

While the initial plan included drilling holes inclined to the southeast, the modified plan focused on the Northern Crest and Northwest Flank areas due to easier access. Two holes planned for the Southern Crest, considered more prospective, were not drilled due to icy conditions. Geological mapping in the Southern Crest area has confirmed pegmatite outcrops, which will be evaluated in future drill programs.

Chariot Corporation intends to further evaluate lithium mineralization in the Southern Crest area with additional drilling. The company also plans to complete drill testing of the Northern Crest and Northwest Flank, taking into account the updated understanding of pegmatite orientations. Additionally, drillhole BMRC24-03 encountered an interval of base metal mineralisation, but Chariot Corporation will not be focusing any further drill holes targeting the base metal occurrences at this stage.