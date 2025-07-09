Netlinkz Partners with Kognitive Networks and Securelink to Enhance Communication Services

Netlinkz Limited (ASX: NET), an Australian company providing Virtual Secure Network (VSN) and VSN+, advanced Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) platforms, has announced a strategic partnership with Kognitive Networks and Securelink Networks. Kognitive Networks develops the Kognitive Edge Network Management platform. The collaboration aims to elevate enterprise communication services across Australia, New Zealand, and Southeast Asia.

Securelink Networks, which operates primarily in the Philippines and Southeast Asia, specialises in cybersecurity and connectivity solutions. As part of the agreement, Securelink intends to deploy the Kognitive Networks platform throughout the region. The partnership will leverage the Kognitive Edge platform to offer unified and secure network management across various connectivity environments, including Starlink, 5G, and wired networks.

By integrating Kognitive Edge, Netlinkz and Securelink will be able to bond fibre, fixed wireless, Starlink, and other WAN connections. This will significantly enhance bandwidth, resilience, access control, filtering, and cybersecurity capabilities. James Tsiolis, CEO of Netlinkz and Chairman of Securelink, stated that the partnership represents a significant step in delivering secure, high-performance connectivity solutions to enterprises across the Asia-Pacific region. Anand Chari, CEO of Kognitive Networks, expressed excitement about collaborating to bring next-generation network management and security to customers in the region.

The agreement has a one-year term with an automatic one-year renewal unless either party terminates it with ninety days’ notice after the initial year. Netlinkz will have reseller rights to the Kognitive suite of products at agreed prices, as outlined in a separate pricing agreement. Netlinkz is free to set its own resale prices for Kognitive Networks products and services, either individually or bundled with VSN. The company is currently unable to determine the financial impact of the agreement.