Strickland Metals Hits More High-Grade Gold at Rogozna Project

Strickland Metals Limited (ASX: STK) has announced further high-grade gold intercepts at its Rogozna Gold and Base Metals Project in Serbia. Strickland Metals is an ASX-listed company focused on discovering, developing, and delivering value through its portfolio of precious and base metal assets. The latest drilling results from the Gradina Prospect continue to improve the definition of gold-dominant mineralisation, contributing towards a maiden Mineral Resource Estimate targeted for late 2025.

Significant intercepts from recent diamond drill-holes include 34.4m @ 2.6g/t Au from 329.5m (ZRSD25183), including 14.5m @ 4.4g/t Au from 332.1m, and 13.1m @ 1.7g/t Au from 462.6m (ZRSD25181), including 7.4m @ 2.5g/t Au from 466.0m. Additional intercepts of note are 23.2m @ 0.8g/t Au from 286.0m (ZRSD25186) and 35.9m @ 1.2g/t Au from 521.1m (ZRSD25188).

According to Strickland, mineralisation at Gradina remains open in all directions, including up-dip towards the surface and down-dip where drilling confirms thickening of mineralisation at depth. Currently, eight rigs are operating at the project, with five focused on drilling at Gradina to support the delivery of the maiden Mineral Resource Estimate by late 2025. Further assay results are expected in the coming weeks.

As of the end of the March 2025 quarter, Strickland Metals reported a strong financial position with $34.8 million in cash and liquid assets, supplemented by a further $5 million strategic investment from Zijin Mining after the quarter’s end. The company anticipates releasing more results soon, as drilling progresses at the southern end of the Gradina deposit.