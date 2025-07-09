Challenger Gold Advances Hualilan Project with Metallurgical Testwork

Company News

by Finance News Network July 09, 2025 10:38 AM

Challenger Gold Limited (ASX: CEL), a company focused on discovering and developing a world class gold project in Argentina, is progressing its Hualilan Gold Project with final metallurgical testwork underway. The company is currently working towards a full-scale Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) for the project. This follows promising results which have confirmed heap leaching as a viable method for unlocking the potential of the project’s low-grade mineralisation.

The final metallurgical testwork includes sequential flotation grind optimisation tests, which are nearing completion, as well as a PFS-level comminution testwork program commencing in July. Large diameter column leach testwork is also underway to facilitate the scale-up of column test results. Challenger Gold anticipates the completion of all metallurgical testwork and inputs required for the stand-alone Hualilan PFS by early Q4 2025.

Recent testwork has shown excellent recoveries with gold recoveries up to 85% and averaging 75% during column leach tests. These figures compare favourably to typical heap leach recoveries which average 60-65%. The testwork also demonstrated strong gold recoveries at low grades, including 67.2% gold recovery from material grading at 0.15 g/t gold. The results indicate that a heap leach pad could significantly expand the scale and economics of the Hualilan Project.

Kris Knauer, Managing Director of Challenger Gold, noted that these final stages of metallurgical testwork mark a significant milestone. He added that the outstanding heap leach results confirm the viability of processing low-grade material previously excluded from economic evaluation, which could materially enhance the project’s scale and development pathway.


Subscribe to our Daily Newsletter?

Would you like to receive our daily news to your inbox?