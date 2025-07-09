Blackstone Minerals Identifies High-Grade Copper-Gold at Mankayan Project, Philippines

Blackstone Minerals Limited (ASX: BSX) has announced the identification of high-grade copper and gold surface mineralisation surrounding the Mankayan Copper-Gold Porphyry Deposit in Northern Luzon, Philippines. Blackstone Minerals is positioning itself as a major copper-gold developer in Southeast Asia following its transformational merger with IDM International, acquiring the world-class Mankayan Copper-Gold Project in the Philippines. The company aims to unlock district-scale growth, complementing its Ta Khoa nickel-cobalt project in Vietnam.

Following an extensive data review, Blackstone’s technical team confirmed rock chip samples assaying up to 6 g/t gold and 1.9% copper have been identified immediately to the north and east of the Mankayan deposit. Recent drilling results from the project include 432m @ 1.25% CuEq (0.55% Cu & 0.89g/t Au) from 692m, including 210m @ 1.60% CuEq (0.69% Cu & 1.16g/t Au). These exploration results reinforce the potential of the project as one of the best undeveloped copper-gold porphyry projects globally.

Blackstone’s Managing Director, Scott Williamson, stated that the discovery reaffirms the company’s commitment to unlocking the full exploration potential of the Mankayan Project. With the merger with IDM complete and $22.6 million successfully raised, Blackstone is well-positioned to realise the full potential of the world-class Mankayan Copper-Gold Project. The company’s maiden drill program at Mankayan is commencing soon.

The technical team has commenced a comprehensive mapping and surface sampling program to further define these highly significant results. Blackstone is confident that continued exploration efforts at Mankayan will not only add significant value to the project but also deliver long-term benefits to shareholders and local communities.