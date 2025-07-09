Catalina Resources to Drill Priority Gold Targets at Laverton Project

Catalina Resources Ltd (ASX: CTN) has announced the mobilisation of drillers to its Laverton Gold Project, scheduled for next week. Catalina Resources is focused on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company’s projects include gold, lithium, and other strategic minerals across various locations in Australia. The upcoming drill program is designed to follow up on a significant zone of gold mineralisation identified during previous aircore drilling along the interpreted trend of the regionally significant Barnicoat Shear Zone. Notable intercepts include 28 metres at 1.09 grams per tonne of gold from 57 metres.

In addition to gold, anomalous rare earth element (REE) intersections were also returned from aircore drilling in the vicinity of the gold mineralisation. A high-grade REE intersection in hole LVAC037 returned over 10,000 parts per million Total Rare Earth Oxides (TREO), equating to 1%, near the Mt Weld REE Mine. This intersection included 9 metres at 7,565 ppm TREO from 47 metres, including 4 metres at 13,406 ppm (1.34%) TREO from 49 metres.

The upcoming program aims to define the continuity and extent of both gold and REE mineralisation along strike and at depth. The company plans to provide a further update when drilling commences, keeping investors informed on the progress of the exploration activities.

The announcement was authorised for release by the Board of Directors. For further information, Ross Cotton, Executive Director, can be contacted.