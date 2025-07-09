Sparc Technologies Advances Green Hydrogen and Graphene Initiatives in June Quarter

Sparc Technologies Limited (ASX: SPN) has released its June 2025 Quarterly Activities Report, highlighting advancements in its green hydrogen and graphene-based additives projects. Sparc is an Australian technology company developing solutions that enhance environmental and sustainability outcomes for global industries. The company has two core areas: green hydrogen and graphene-enhanced materials.

Sparc Hydrogen, a joint venture with Fortescue and the University of Adelaide, achieved key milestones in constructing its first-of-its-kind photocatalytic water splitting pilot plant. Construction is on schedule and budget, with commissioning expected to begin in July 2025. The project also received a A$2.75 million Australian Government grant to support pilot plant operations, research and development, and commercialisation activities. An opening ceremony was held on June 24th at the University of Adelaide’s Roseworthy Campus with key stakeholders in attendance.

The company’s graphene-based additives division reported positive performance for its ecosparc® enhanced anti-corrosion coatings. Inspections at Streaky Bay, Port Bonython, and the Golden Grove mine confirmed the coatings’ efficacy. Field trials and confidential testing programs are ongoing with global coatings companies and asset owners. Additionally, Sparc and Detmold Packaging entered into a Collaboration Agreement to develop graphene-enhanced paper packaging products, and Sparc achieved three ISO certifications for its graphene material technologies.

Corporate activities during the quarter included a successful capital raise of approximately A$3.2 million (before costs) through a share placement and share purchase plan. As of June 30, 2025, Sparc Technologies reported a cash balance of A$3.3 million. The funds raised will support field trials and commercialisation of ecosparc, investments in Sparc Hydrogen, R&D, patenting activities, and general working capital.