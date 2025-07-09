Orica Appoints Vik Bansal as Chairman-Elect

Orica (ASX:ORI) has announced the appointment of Vik Bansal as its chairman-elect, effective August 15. This announcement comes shortly after Bansal’s departure from his role as chief executive of Boral, a major construction materials company listed on the ASX, which was taken private by SGH Limited a year ago. Orica is a global company that provides mining and infrastructure solutions, including explosives and blasting systems. They also offer ground support and digital solutions to improve safety and productivity.

Bansal brings a wealth of experience to Orica, having served as a high-profile chief executive for the past decade. His previous roles include leading Cleanaway Waste Management and InfraBuild, the steel distribution and manufacturing business owned by British industrialist Sanjeev Gupta. He was recruited to head Boral in 2022 by SGH chief executive Ryan Stokes.

Current Orica chairman Malcolm Broomhead expressed confidence in Bansal’s capabilities, stating, “Vik has a strong track record in driving strategic growth, innovation, operational excellence, and performance improvements.” Broomhead added that Bansal’s expertise in engineering, global supply chain, sustainability, and technology would provide valuable insights to Orica’s growth strategy and manufacturing operations.

Broomhead is confident that Bansal will bring success to Orica, adding invaluable insights to the company’s growth strategy. The transition signals a strategic move for Orica as it seeks to leverage Bansal’s extensive experience in driving growth and innovation across various industries.