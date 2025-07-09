Olympio Extends Drilling at Bousquet Project

Olympio Metals (ASX:OLY) is expanding its drilling program at the Bousquet Project in Québec, Canada. This decision follows the identification of geological similarities between the Amadee and Paquin prospects. Olympio Metals is an Australian explorer focused on the discovery and development of critical minerals projects in Australia and Canada. The company has an option to acquire up to 80% of the Bousquet Project, located on the Cadillac-Lake Larder Fault Zone.

Drilling has commenced at Amadee, situated immediately west of Paquin, where visible gold was recently discovered. Eight holes have already been drilled at Amadee, revealing multiple zones of smoky quartz veining with associated sulphides from the surface down to 80 metres, particularly in the western holes. Recent inspection of the stripped outcrop at Amadee uncovered smoky quartz veins resembling those observed in gold-bearing drill core at the nearby Paquin prospect.

In response to these findings, Olympio has prioritised Amadee for further exploration and planned three additional holes to test the westerly extension of the mineralisation. Managing Director Sean Delaney stated the company aims to maintain momentum at Bousquet by drilling numerous targets. He added that historical data suggests mineralisation at Amadee extends over 200 metres along strike at the surface.

Olympio initiated a 10,000-metre diamond drilling program in June 2025, with the initial phase focusing on the Paquin and Decoeur prospects. Besides Amadee and Paquin, the company is also targeting the Decoeur Extension. The first assay results are expected from mid-July 2025.