Military Metals Fast-Tracks Nova Scotia Drilling

Military Metals (CSE:MILI) anticipates commencing drilling at its West Gore Antimony Project in Nova Scotia, Canada, earlier than initially projected. This acceleration follows the identification of new exploration targets through reprocessing and reinterpretation of 2021 drone magnetics data previously acquired by the project’s former owners. Military Metals is a British Columbia-based mineral explorer focusing primarily on antimony, a critical mineral used in various industrial applications. The company champions ethical and sustainable resource development.

Resourceful Geoscience Solutions’ analysis pinpointed a subtle magnetic signature linked to historical mineralisation from past mining operations. According to CEO Scott Eldridge, this development is exciting as the company increases its exploration efforts at West Gore. The development of these targets means that Military Metals can begin exploration drilling on the project sooner than expected and with more confidence.

The initial drilling program, currently in the planning stages, will focus on targets near known mineralisation. Detailed petrophysical characterisation will be used to assess the suitability of more detailed magnetics surveys for future project development. Target one suggests a mineralised chute from historical underground workings may extend to the surface. Target two indicates the potential for significant mineralisation within a parallel structure. Target three is situated in a previously unexplored area 650 metres southwest of the main historical mine workings.

Furthermore, Military Metals has collected representative samples of mineralisation material from historical dumps for custom certified reference materials (CRMs), prepared by Canadian Resource Laboratories, which specialises in preparing CRMs for use in quality assurance and quality control. The West Gore Project, located in the Meguma gold camp, was a key antimony producer during World War One, yielding 7,000 tonnes of antimony concentrate grading 46 per cent.