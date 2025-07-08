North Stawell Minerals Extends Entitlement Offer

North Stawell Minerals Ltd (ASX: NSM) has announced an extension to the closing date of its non-renounceable entitlement offer. North Stawell Minerals is an Australian-based gold exploration company focused on discovering large-scale gold deposits in the Stawell Mineralised Corridor in Victoria. The company is exploring prospective tenements located along strike of, and to the immediate north of, the Stawell Gold Field.

The entitlement offer, which aims to raise up to $2.1 million before costs, has been extended by two weeks. The new closing date is set for 5pm on Friday, July 25, 2025. According to the company, the extension is intended to ensure that all eligible shareholders have ample time to receive the necessary offer materials and participate in the offer.

Under the entitlement offer, eligible shareholders have the opportunity to subscribe for 2 new shares for every 9 fully paid ordinary shares held on the record date, which was Thursday, June 19, 2025. The issue price for each new share is $0.03. Further details regarding the entitlement offer can be found in the ASX announcement released on June 20, 2025.

The revised timetable includes the announcement of the results of the Entitlement Offer on July 31, 2025, with shares expected to be issued and an Appendix 2A lodged on August 1, 2025. Trading of the entitlement offer shares on the ASX is anticipated to commence on August 4, 2025, on a normal settlement basis. The company reserves the right to vary these dates, subject to ASX Listing Rules and applicable laws.