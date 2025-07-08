Australian Agricultural Projects Reports Strong 2025 Olive Oil Harvest

Australian Agricultural Projects Limited (ASX: AAP), a company focused on olive oil production, has announced the results of its 2025 harvest. The company completed harvesting recently and reports a total olive oil production of 752,600 litres, up from 551,500 litres in 2024. Australian Agricultural Projects operates several olive groves and sells its olive oil to major retailers.

The 2025 harvest result aligns with management expectations for an “on-year” in the biennial cycle, despite the impact of frost in September of the previous year. The company notes that the final result is comparable to the previous “on-year” in 2023. Management highlighted that with the prevailing strong prices for locally produced extra virgin olive oil, this harvest is likely to be the most valuable in the orchard’s history.

Production volume varied across the company’s projects. VOOP I (planted in 2002) yielded 383,700 litres, VOOP II (planted in 2003) produced 230,500 litres, and Peppercorn (planted in 2006) contributed 138,400 litres. Initial testing indicates that the quality of the oil produced this year has improved, with a reduced volume of oil not meeting the extra virgin olive oil (EVOO) standard.

As in previous years, the extra virgin olive oil will be sold to Cobram Estate Limited (ASX:CBO) under an existing supply agreement. This olive oil supports the Redisland and Cobram Estate retail olive oil brands, which are leading brands sold in Australian supermarkets. Any oil that does not meet the EVOO standard will be marketed separately. The company expressed appreciation for the operations crew’s dedication during the extended harvest period.