Resonance Health Limited (RHT) has announced the expansion of its TrialsWest business with a new clinical trial site set to open in Mandurah, Western Australia, in August 2025. Resonance Health is an Australian healthcare technology and services company. The company’s services are used globally by clinicians in the management of human diseases and by pharmaceutical and therapeutic companies in their clinical trials.

The new Mandurah site, located approximately 72km south of Perth and 60km from the existing Spearwood site, is expected to significantly increase the business’s participant capacity. This expansion will enable the Resonance Health group to further capitalise on its existing clinical trial workflows, particularly the major pharmaceutical clinical trials currently being managed by the group. The City of Mandurah is recognised as one of the fastest-growing cities in Australia, experiencing a 91% population growth over the past 20 years.

According to Resonance Health, the Mandurah site aligns with the company’s expansion strategy for TrialsWest, focused on delivering growth from a diverse range of pharma customers and trials over multiple years. The company is targeting new clinical trial sites in affordable, densely populated areas with good transport, parking, and accessibility, and with low establishment costs.

Resonance Health CEO, Mr. Andrew Harrison, expressed enthusiasm for the expansion, stating, “We are very pleased with the next phase of growth of the TrialsWest business, and we continue to believe in the significant opportunity it represents as a platform for future growth.”