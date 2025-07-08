Antares Metals Eyes Uranium Potential

Antares Metals (ASX: AM5) is set to further assess the uranium potential of its Queens Gift area, located near Mt Isa in Queensland. This decision follows encouraging results from a recent sampling program. Antares Metals is a mineral exploration company focused on discovering and developing resource projects. The company’s primary focus is on copper and uranium exploration in the Mt Isa region of Queensland.

The company conveyed to shareholders its optimism regarding the outcomes of the program and field observations across the broader Mt Isa North copper and uranium project area, which includes the recent work at Queens Gift. The latest rock chip samples, collected from Queens Gift and sent for assay, are part of ongoing prospectivity analysis, ranking, and exploration activities across the Mt Isa North project.

The reconnaissance and sampling efforts aim to confirm the nature and grades of the JORC-2004 compliant uranium resource from 2011 and to evaluate the copper potential of the region. Antares is now planning additional ground truthing at Queens Gift and other prospective areas, with consideration being given to upgrading the existing mineral resource estimate. The CEO, Johan Lambrechts, stated that the company’s observations give it confidence in continued exploration for both uranium and copper mineralisation. He added that the company is encouraged by the mineralisation encountered and is excited to continue evaluating and exploring the prospect.