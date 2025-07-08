Northern Star Resources has seen its outlook downgraded to ‘neutral’ by JPMorgan, with a revised short-term share price target of $17.50. This target suggests an underlying growth of approximately 4 per cent. Northern Star Resources is a major Australian gold producer with operations in both Australia and North America, focused on creating value for shareholders through responsible and sustainable mining practices. The company aims to deliver superior returns through operational excellence and strategic growth initiatives.

The downgrade follows an 8.7 per cent tumble in Northern Star’s share price to $16.80 on Monday. The decline occurred after the company advised investors to anticipate increased costs and reduced production levels in the 2026 financial year. This announcement has prompted analysts to reassess the company’s near-term performance potential.

The revised outlook reflects concerns over the impact of rising operational expenses and diminished output on Northern Star’s profitability. Investors are closely monitoring the company’s response to these challenges and its strategies for mitigating the adverse effects on its financial performance. The $17.50 share price target represents JPMorgan’s assessment of the stock’s potential in light of these factors.

Market participants will be keenly observing Northern Star’s future announcements and strategic adjustments as the company navigates this period of adjustment. The company’s ability to manage costs effectively and maintain production levels will be crucial in determining its long-term investment appeal.