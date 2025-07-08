Amplitude Energy Appoints New Chairman

Amplitude Energy has announced the appointment of Ian Davies to its board of directors as a non-executive member, effective August 1. Davies will succeed John Conde as chairman of the board on November 6. Amplitude Energy focuses on developing and investing in sustainable energy projects. The company aims to deliver reliable and affordable energy solutions.

Ian Davies brings a wealth of experience to Amplitude Energy, having previously served as chief executive of gas producer Senex. He also held the position of chair at Australian Energy Producers, further solidifying his expertise in the energy sector. His appointment is expected to provide strong leadership and strategic guidance as the company continues to expand its operations.

The company has also announced that Elizabeth Donaghey will retire from her position as a non-executive director on August 19. Donaghey’s departure marks the end of her service to the company, and Amplitude Energy acknowledged her contributions to the board during her tenure. The board will assess future requirements, and consider additional appointments as and when appropriate.

These board changes represent a significant shift in leadership for Amplitude Energy, positioning the company for its next phase of growth and strategic development in the evolving energy landscape. The appointment of Davies and the departure of Donaghey signal Amplitude Energy’s commitment to strong governance and strategic direction.