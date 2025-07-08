Lincoln Minerals Identifies High-Priority Drill Targets

Lincoln Minerals (ASX:LML) has identified multiple high-priority drill targets at its Minbrie Copper-Base Metals Project in South Australia. This development follows comprehensive 3D modelling and a thorough data review of the project. Lincoln Minerals is an Australian explorer and developer focused on advancing its critical minerals projects in South Australia’s Gawler Craton. The Gawler Craton is known for its iron oxide copper-gold deposits.

The company re-logged over 1,700 metres of historical core and submitted 344 new assays to refine targeting accuracy. Lincoln Minerals reports that this re-logging and assaying process has significantly de-risked drill targets and confirmed high-grade mineralisation within the project area. The identified targets are located in the Northern Zone and were selected based on favourable geological structures, sulphide mineralogy, geochemical signatures, and proximity to known mineralisation.

Lincoln Minerals is currently progressing drilling approvals, which are expected to be finalised within the next two months. The planned drilling program is slated to commence around the second half of 2025, with initial efforts focused on Trap Zones 1 and 2. CEO Jonathon Trewartha noted that planning is well-advanced to drill test these targets, where historical drilling, new core logging, and assays confirmed multiple zones of interest.

Trewartha added that the identification of a multi-phase sulphide system, supported by 3D geological modelling, provides a strong framework to target both oxide and sulphide zones. He believes that with approvals expected shortly, Minbrie is well-positioned to demonstrate its potential as a significant copper and base metals discovery in the Gawler Craton. The Minbrie project has a mineralised system extending over a 7km strike length with multiple sulphide-rich zones.