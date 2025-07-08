Gold Prices Steady Amid Broader Metal Market

Gold prices remain a key focus in the precious metals market. According to ABC Bullion, the spot price for gold was $5,152.82 (US$3,346.76) as of 8.20am AEST this morning. ABC Bullion is a precious metals dealer that allows investors to buy, store, and sell gold, silver, and platinum. They offer both physical bullion and pool allocated options.

Other precious metals also saw movement. Silver’s spot price was $56.99 (US$37.01), platinum was at $2,136.55 (US$1,387.69), and palladium was trading at $1,757.49 (US$1,141.49). JP Morgan analysts noted gold prices have rallied significantly this year, climbing as much as 30% year-to-date in April.

Gold has performed strongly in Q2 2025, starting the quarter at $5,041.50 per ounce. Canaccord Genuity Mining Analyst Tim McCormack describes current gold prices as a “happy place” for many. Renowned investor Rick Rule has stated, “make no mistake, we’re in a gold bull market” and believes Australia is well-positioned to benefit.

Silver has also shown resilience. After a dip following new tariffs, silver rebounded and has increased by 10% since the start of Q2 2025, outperforming gold’s 8% gain over the same period. This resurgence suggests growing interest in silver within the precious metals sector.