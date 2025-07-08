Antares Metals Finds Copper at Queens Gift

Antares Metals (ASX:AM5) has announced the discovery of visible chalcopyrite at its Queens Gift prospect, part of the Mt Isa North Copper Project. This new find is located within an area already known for copper and uranium mineralisation. Antares Metals is an Australian explorer focused on discovering a range of commodities at its Mt Isa and Carlingup Projects.

The company recently completed a rock chip sampling program across five outcrops along a 1km strike length at the Queens Gift prospect. Initial indications from these samples suggest the presence of sulphide minerals, with estimates ranging from 1-3% chalcopyrite and 0.5-2% pyrite. The rock chips were analysed for radioactivity using a handheld RadEye PRD scintillometer, followed by portable x-ray fluorescence analysis to confirm the mineral content.

In addition to the work at Queens Gift, Antares Metals is preparing to commence drill testing at the Calton Hill prospect, following the acquisition of updated geophysical data. The company is also moving forward with drilling programs at other projects, including phase one drilling at the Conglomerate Creek Copper Project and planning for phase three drilling at the Surprise Copper Project. Assay results from the Queens Gift sampling program are expected to be returned in the coming weeks.

According to CEO Johan Lambrechts, the company is encouraged by the mineralisation identified at Queens Gift and plans to continue exploration across its tenement holdings. Geological and geophysical data findings will be compiled to further assess Queens Gift and the surrounding areas, with geological reconnaissance and sampling activities planned.