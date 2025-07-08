Brunei Seeks Partners for Net-Zero Transition

Brunei is actively seeking international collaborations to facilitate its transition towards net-zero emissions and reduce its significant dependence on oil and gas. This strategic shift aligns with the broader economic trajectory of Southeast Asia, which is projected to become the world’s fourth-largest economy by 2040. The country is actively trying to diversify its economy and reduce its carbon footprint.

Australia is well-placed to assist Southeast Asia’s clean energy transition due to its abundant renewable energy resources, innovative clean energy technologies, and skilled workforce, according to Austrade. Austrade is the Australian Government’s trade and investment development agency, helping Australian businesses grow into international markets and promoting Australia as a destination for foreign investment.

Austrade recently organised panel discussions and business-matching sessions for Bruneian companies. The goal was to provide a platform to share insights into Brunei’s market landscape and explore potential partnership opportunities with Australian energy innovators. These sessions aimed to foster collaboration and drive the development of green technologies and sustainable practices.

Gregory Harvey, Austrade’s Trade and Investment Commissioner to Malaysia and Brunei, noted that Australian companies seeking to establish a presence in the region could access a vast and growing market. The recent energy transition mission facilitated business connections and partnerships that will support the growth of the green economy in both Australia and Southeast Asia.