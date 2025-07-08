US Dollar Surges on Tariff Confidence

The US dollar experienced its most significant jump in three weeks following President Donald Trump’s unveiling of proposed tariffs. This surge indicates investor confidence in the American economy’s resilience to withstand the potential impact of ongoing trade disputes. The greenback’s performance reflects a growing sentiment that the US economy can weather trade tensions.

On Monday (Tuesday AEST), the US dollar strengthened by 0.5 per cent against a basket of its peers. The currency’s upward momentum accelerated after Trump announced levies impacting several countries. This reaction in the currency markets suggests that investors are reassessing the potential economic fallout from trade policies.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index recorded its largest increase since June 17, while currencies worldwide faced downward pressure. The Japanese yen, South Korean won, and Brazilian real were among those that experienced significant declines, each sinking by more than 1 per cent. These movements highlight the broad impact of the dollar’s strength on global currency markets.

According to Skylar Montgomery Koning, a currency strategist at Barclays, the shift in market sentiment is due to a perception that the US administration is dialling back some of its more problematic policies and securing deals. This has led to a belief that the economic pain for the US will be less severe than initially anticipated, contributing to the dollar’s resurgence.