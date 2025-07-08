ClearVue Technologies Announces Leadership Changes

ClearVue Technologies Limited (ASX:CPV), an Australian technology company that integrates solar technology into building façade and rooftop surfaces, announced changes to its board and executive leadership. The company’s advanced, patented glass technology preserves glass transparency, maintaining building aesthetics while generating energy. Martin Deil has resigned as Global Chief Executive Officer, and Jamie Lyford has stepped down from the board, both effective immediately.

The board has appointed Douglas Hunt, ClearVue’s Chief Operating Officer, as interim Global Chief Executive Officer. Michael Pixley and Theresa Smits have also been appointed as board directors. Lyford has also notified the board of his intention to step down from his role as Chief Legal Officer, and Earle Harper has given notice of his departure as Chief Commercial Officer.

Victor Rosenberg, Non-Executive Chairman and Founder of ClearVue, thanked Deil, Lyford, and Harper for their contributions. He highlighted Hunt’s instrumental role in developing ClearVue’s generation 2 solar glazing and expanding the product line. He also welcomed Pixley and Smits to the board, noting their extensive experience and valuable perspectives. Smits has agreed to receive shares in lieu of director fees, demonstrating her commitment to the company’s success.

The key terms of Mr. Hunt’s engagement are set out in the annexure of the announcement, including an annual fee of AUD $360,000 plus GST, long-term incentives, and termination provisions. The company stated that these changes are part of an active program of board and leadership revitalization designed to progress financial performance, global partner development, and product advancement goals.