Switzer Dividend Growth Fund Announces June Distribution

The Switzer Dividend Growth Fund – Active ETF (SWTZ) has announced its distribution for the month ending 30 June 2025. AGP Investment Management Limited, the responsible entity for the fund, stated that the distribution will be $0.046584 per unit. This distribution is set to be 40% franked, with the lower franking amount attributed to the distribution of realised capital gains for the year ended 30 June 2025. The Switzer Dividend Growth Fund – Active ETF aims to provide investors with tax-effective income and long-term capital growth by investing in a core portfolio of blue-chip Australian shares. The portfolio is managed to deliver capital growth, while providing investors with an attractive income stream paid quarterly that is franked to the maximum possible extent.

The distribution timetable includes several key dates. The ex-date was 1 July 2025, followed by the record date and DRP pricing date on 2 July 2025. The deadline for DRP elections was 3 July 2025. The final distribution announcement was made on 9 July 2025. The payment date for the distribution is scheduled for 21 July 2025.

The announcement clarified that the movement between the estimated and actual distribution per unit is due to applications and redemptions, as well as realised gains and losses on the investment portfolio, between the estimated distribution date and the distribution ex-date. The Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP) will be in operation for this distribution, offering unitholders the opportunity to reinvest their distributions.