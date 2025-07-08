Nova Eye Medical (ASX: EYE) Announces Record Revenues for FY25

Nova Eye Medical Limited (ASX: EYE), a medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a portfolio of proprietary ophthalmic treatment technologies and devices, has announced record revenues for the year ended 30 June 2025. The company reported total group revenue of A$28.8 million (US$18.4 million), a 21% increase in constant currency compared to FY24. This result aligns with the company’s previously issued guidance.

The record revenues were driven by strong performance in the United States, with US sales reaching US$14.2 million, a 25% increase year-over-year. The iTrack™ Advance device has been a key contributor, delivering six consecutive half-years of revenue growth. Nova Eye also reported a strong second half, with H2FY25 sales of A$15.7 million (US$10 million), up 46% on the prior corresponding period in constant currency.

In the fourth quarter of FY25, Nova Eye achieved sales of A$8.4 million (US$5.4 million), marking the highest quarterly sales on record. The company attributes this success to the increasing adoption of iTrack™ Advance and growing global recognition of Nova Eye’s technology. Nova Eye anticipates continued revenue growth in FY26.

The company will release its Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 4C in the last week of July, with audited financial statements expected in late August 2025. Managing Director Tom Spurling will host an investor webinar on Wednesday, 9 July 2025, at 11:30am AEST to discuss the FY25 results. Registration is available through the company website, and participants can submit questions in advance.