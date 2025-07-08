WCM Quality Global Growth Fund Announces Distribution for Year Ending June 2025

AGP Investment Management Limited, the responsible entity for the WCM Quality Global Growth Fund – Active ETF (WCMQ), has announced a distribution of $1.749372 per unit for the year ending 30 June 2025. The WCM Quality Global Growth Fund – Active ETF invests in a diversified portfolio of listed, quality, high-growth companies from developed and emerging markets, aiming for long-term capital growth. The distribution will be unfranked.

The key dates for the distribution have been confirmed. The ex-date was 1 July 2025, followed by the record date and DRP pricing date on 2 July 2025. The deadline for DRP elections was 3 July 2025. The final distribution announcement was made on 9 July 2025, and the payment date and DRP units issue date are scheduled for 21 July 2025.

The announcement clarified that the movement between the estimated and actual distribution per unit is attributable to applications and redemptions, as well as realised gains and losses within the investment portfolio occurring between the estimated distribution date and the ex-date.

Unitholders are reminded that the deadline to elect participation in the Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP) for June 2025 has passed. For future distributions, unitholders can elect to participate in the DRP through the online portal or by contacting their financial advisor. Units issued under the DRP are free of brokerage, commission, stamp duty, and other transaction costs.