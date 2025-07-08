Marquee Resources Identifies Promising Gold Intersections at Yindi Gold Project

Marquee Resources Limited (ASX:MQR), a company focused on exploring and developing high-quality resource projects, has announced the results of a comprehensive historical geological data review at its flagship Yindi Gold Project. The review has identified significant gold intersections and compelling targets for follow-up drilling within the project’s 106 km² tenure. The Yindi Gold Project is strategically located over a greenstone belt on the Yilgani Fault, a known gold-bearing structure.

The historical data review encompassed 520 drill holes, averaging 45 metres in depth. This extensive dataset has revealed five significant gold anomalies and confirmed a historical intercept of 8 metres at 0.9g/t Au, including 4 metres at 1.6g/t Au from 60 metres (YLAC0401), marking it as an immediate follow-up priority. The location of the project is considered highly prospective, situated just 45km south of Northern Star Ltd’s Carosue Dam operations and adjacent to Ramelius Resources Ltd’s Roe Project.

Marquee’s Executive Chairman, Mr Charles Thomas, stated that the integration of historical drilling data with modern geochemistry has significantly enhanced the understanding of Yindi’s potential. He added that the presence of kilometre-scale gold anomalies, corroborated by historical intercepts, strengthens the company’s confidence that the Yindi Project could host a substantial gold system. The company is currently assessing options for advancing the project, including potential joint ventures or its own systematic exploration plan.

Marquee is prioritizing finalizing decisions on advancing joint venture discussions or drill testing the high-priority targets. The company also intends to advance reinterpretation of all 520 historical drill holes using modern 3D geological modelling and structural interpretation of the Yilgani Fault to refine high-priority drill targets. Marquee plans to finalize drilling permits for deeper, targeted drilling to test the higher-grade intercept in YLAC0401 and extensions of known mineralization. Stakeholder engagement and heritage approvals to support program roll-out will also be undertaken.