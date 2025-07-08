Ballymore Resources Identifies Significant Gold Corridor Extension at Dittmer Project

Ballymore Resources (ASX:BMR) has announced promising results from its Dittmer Gold Project in north Queensland, revealing a substantial extension of the mineralised corridor. Ballymore Resources is focused on exploration and development projects in Queensland, targeting gold and base metals. Field work undertaken south of the historic Dittmer gold mine has successfully doubled the strike length of the mineralised corridor to 4km. Only a fraction of this area has been systematically drilled to date.

The company’s announcement highlighted the observation of visible gold in eleven stream sediment samples, with assays reaching up to 39g/t Au. This extensive gold anomalism now stretches for 4km. Prospecting efforts have also located gossanous veining south of the Dittmer mine, identifying significant vein material in creeks draining the Lady Denise and Jim’s area, south of Dittmer. Rock chip samples from this area have reported up to 7.43 g/t Au.

According to Ballymore, these anomalous drainages align with a large magnetic low, interpreted as an alteration zone linked to the Dittmer mineralised corridor. The company is actively preparing to ground-check these highly anomalous zones of mineralisation to further assess their potential. Simultaneously, drilling of the Dittmer deep porphyry hole is progressing, with additional results pending from the Dittmer Stage 5 program.

David A-Izzeddin, Managing Director of Ballymore, commented on the project’s growing significance, stating that the current field work has generated spectacular assays, supporting the idea that Dittmer is part of a large shallow high-grade mineralised system. He noted the exceptional rock chip and stream sediment results have potentially doubled the size of the mineralised system, adding that this area has received little modern exploration, making these results highly encouraging.