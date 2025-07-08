Kaiser Reef Reports Landmark Quarter with Henty Gold Mine Acquisition

Kaiser Reef Limited (ASX:KAU) has announced a significant increase in gold production for the quarter ending June 30, 2025, highlighted by the acquisition of the Henty Gold Mine in Tasmania. Kaiser Reef is a high-grade gold mining and exploration company focused on mining and exploring for gold within Tasmania and the Victorian goldfields. The company wholly owns and operates the A1 Gold Mine, the Maldon Gold Processing Plant and the Maldon Gold Mine in Victoria, and the Henty Gold Mine in Tasmania.

The acquisition of Henty from Catalyst Metals Limited was completed on May 15, 2025, and has been successfully integrated into Kaiser’s operations. During the period from May 15 to June 30, the Henty Gold Mine processed 35,853 tonnes of ore with a head grade of 4.05g/t and a processing recovery of 87.1%, resulting in the production of 4,069 ounces of gold. Kaiser also reported production from its Maldon Gold Mine, which includes the A1 Gold Mine and ore purchases from third parties, processing 10,918 tonnes at a head grade of 2.42g/t, yielding 756.3 ounces of gold.

Production from the A1 Gold Mine, which remains in a development phase, saw 4,262 tonnes of ore mined at a head grade of 4.03g/t, resulting in 551.7 ounces of gold. Managing Director Jonathan Downes stated that the acquisition of the Henty Gold Mine marks a transformational period for Kaiser, establishing the company as a three-gold-project operation with two processing plants. He added that this quarter represents Kaiser’s single biggest production period and anticipates further growth moving forward.

Kaiser Reef will provide a comprehensive quarterly report later in the month. The company noted that the announcement may contain forward-looking statements and are subject to change without notice.