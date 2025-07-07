Hot Stocks: Botanix Pharmaceuticals, Alkane Resources, Black Cat Syndicate

Wall Street slid on Monday after President Donald Trump unveiled a fresh wave of tariffs, triggering the worst day for US markets since mid-June. The Dow dropped 422 points, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq each lost nearly 1%. Trump shared signed letters imposing steep new tariffs on imports from at least seven countries, including Japan and South Korea, effective August 1. He also hinted at broader penalties for nations aligning with the BRICS bloc, adding to market unease. Trade-exposed stocks, including Toyota, Honda, and Apple, fell sharply, while Tesla tumbled nearly 7% following Elon Musk’s announcement of a new political party. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said further trade announcements are expected within 48 hours, leaving markets braced for more volatility.

European equities ended modestly higher, but Australian shares look set to open lower. SPI futures point to a 47-point drop, or 0.6%, with the local dollar down 1% to US64.91¢. Commodity markets were mixed overnight, while 10-year bond yields held steady. The local focus today will be on the Reserve Bank of Australia’s policy meeting, where a 25 basis point rate cut is widely expected. Also on the agenda is NAB’s June survey of business confidence and conditions, due at 11:30am, offering a fresh snapshot of sentiment as the second half of the year gets underway.

Botanix’s Sofdra launch delivers $25m in sales, surpasses industry refill benchmarks

Botanix Pharmaceuticals (ASX:BOT) has reported strong early commercial performance for Sofdra™, its FDA-approved treatment for primary axillary hyperhidrosis. Since launch in early 2025, gross sales have reached $25 million, with 16,000 prescriptions filled across 6,700 patients and over 2,300 unique prescribers in June alone. The refill rate and patient adherence exceed industry benchmarks. Botanix is expanding its sales force and marketing reach, aiming to accelerate adoption.

Alkane hits high-grade gold-copper at Boda-Kaiser, eyes broader porphyry potential

Alkane Resources (ASX:ALK) released extensive drilling results from its Northern Molong Porphyry Project in NSW, targeting gold-copper mineralisation extensions at Boda 2-3, Kaiser and Driell Creek. The results include multiple high-grade intercepts, such as 6m at 3.08g/t AuEq and 125m at 0.61g/t AuEq, supporting the resource potential. Exploration confirms mineralisation remains open at several prospects. The company plans further modelling, deeper drilling, and regional geophysical surveys over the next year to refine targets and expand its resource base.

Black Cat delivers high-grade hits at Fingals as Kal East drilling ramps up

Black Cat Syndicate (ASX:BC8) has completed over 17,800m of RC drilling at its Fingals deposit within the Kal East Gold Operation, with strong grade control results including intercepts like 3m at 17.0g/t Au and 2m at 16.25g/t Au. The program supports near-term mine development, with open pit mining expected to begin soon. Drilling is focused on waste dump sterilisation, water monitoring, and high-grade definition in the early stage open pit area. Assays are ongoing through the September quarter, and the deposit remains open in all directions.