Macarthur Minerals Updates Timetable for Renounceable Rights Issue

Macarthur Minerals Limited (ASX: MIO), an iron ore development and lithium exploration company focused on bringing its Western Australia iron ore projects into production, has announced a further update to the indicative timetable for its pro-rata renounceable entitlement offer. The offer aims to raise up to approximately A$2 million. This announcement follows the initial announcement made on 23 May 2025 and an update on 2 July 2025.

The revised timetable provides shareholders with additional time to participate in the offer. According to the company, the extension is due to the ongoing regulatory review by ASIC of Macarthur Minerals’ responses to queries and the Supplementary Prospectus. The Supplementary Prospectus is intended to address ASIC’s comments and incorporate the updated timetable.

Key dates in the updated indicative timetable include: Rights trading ends on the ASX on 15 July 2025, with new shares and options quoted on a deferred settlement basis from 16 July 2025. The closing date of the offer is now set for 22 July 2025, at 5:00pm AEST. The company expects to notify the ASX and underwriter of the offer results on 24 July 2025, with the underwriter subscribing for any shortfall under the underwriting agreement on 25 July 2025. The issue date for shares and options taken up under the offer is scheduled for 29 July 2025, followed by quotation of these shares and options on 30 July 2025.

Macarthur Minerals has confirmed that there are no changes to the terms of the offer as disclosed in the company’s Replacement Prospectus dated 13 June 2025. A Supplementary Prospectus will be lodged with ASIC and the ASX once finalised. The company has stated that it will keep shareholders informed of any further material developments. This announcement has been authorised for release to the ASX by the Board of the Company.