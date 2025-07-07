Black Canyon Identifies Dual Commodity Element

Black Canyon (ASX:BCA) has announced the identification of a dual commodity element at its wholly owned Wandanya Project. Recent drilling efforts have not only uncovered promising iron targets but have also confirmed the consistent nature of stratabound manganese mineralisation within the area. Black Canyon is an Australian explorer focused on developing manganese projects in Western Australia’s Pilbara Region.

The company plans to conduct follow-up testing along an expected 3km strike to assess the prospectivity of the stratabound manganese horizon. Additionally, drilling operations will extend north and east to further investigate the iron formation. These explorations will be facilitated using a reverse circulation drilling rig, scheduled to be mobilised in August.

Assay results from the drilling program are anticipated to be received throughout late July and August. Initial results from the western hematite zone revealed intersections of 12 metres at 60.1% iron from 5 metres, including 7 metres at 64.2% from 7 metres. The eastern stratabound manganese horizon showed intersections of 4 metres at 29.8% manganese from 12 metres. Drillhole WDRC063 intersected an overlapping of iron and stratabound manganese with assays returning 8m @ 31.1% manganese from 5m including 3m @ 41% manganese from 10m.

The initial drilling program encompassed 2,300 metres across 101 drillholes, spaced between 100 and 350 metres apart. Black Canyon anticipates receiving the remaining 98 assay results before commencing the extended drilling program in August, with the company eager to further explore the full 3km strike potential of the manganese horizon.