WA Premier Heads to Japan for Talks

Western Australian Premier Roger Cook has travelled to Japan for discussions focused on strengthening collaboration in the clean energy sector. The visit aims to reinforce Western Australia’s longstanding relationship with Japan through meetings with key government and industry representatives. This marks Premier Cook’s first official trip to Japan since being returned to government, preceding his attendance at World Expo 2025 Osaka in September.

Japan stands as a crucial investor in Western Australia, underpinned by decades of partnership in the state’s resources sector. In 2024, it was WA’s second-largest trading partner, with two-way trade valued at $29.8 billion. Cook expressed optimism about continued energy trade, including LNG and next-generation fuels like hydrogen and ammonia, to support Japan’s energy transition.

Key discussion points will include the role of WA’s LNG exports in Japan’s energy transition and opportunities for cooperation in carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS), hydrogen, ammonia, and green iron. Since 1989, Western Australia has been supplying liquified natural gas to Japan, contributing to the energy needs of Japanese industries and households.

In October 2025, Western Australia will host the 62nd Australia Japan Business Co-operation Committee (AJBCC) Annual Joint Business Conference, themed ‘Navigating New Realities – Turbulence, Transition and Technology’. MIMI, a 50:50 joint venture between Mitsubishi Corporation and Mitsui & Co, holds a one-sixth equity interest in Woodside’s North West Shelf Venture, which produces natural gas, LNG, condensate, crude oil and LPG.