Malaysia is committed to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 and is positioning itself as a leader in Southeast Asia’s energy transition. The nation is actively seeking technologies and expertise to bolster its rapidly growing renewable energy industries, particularly in solar, hydrogen, and waste-to-energy sectors. The Australian Government, through Austrade, is fostering stronger ties with Malaysia to support these ambitions. Austrade is the Australian Government’s trade and investment development agency. It helps Australian businesses succeed in international markets and attracts productive foreign investment into Australia.

Australia, rich in natural resources and essential minerals for clean energy technologies, is poised to be a key partner for Malaysia and the broader Southeast Asian region. According to Austrade, Australia’s resources can help achieve energy security and sustainability goals. Susan Kahwati, Head of Green Economy at Austrade, recently led a trade mission to Malaysia, comprising 30 representatives from 21 Australian organisations, to showcase cutting-edge solutions at Petronas’ Energy Asia conference in Kuala Lumpur.

Kahwati said Australia plays a vital role in the global energy transition and is dedicated to helping Malaysia meet its net-zero targets. Gregory Harvey, Austrade’s Trade and Investment Commissioner to Malaysia and Brunei, highlighted Malaysia’s strategic location and strong trade relationships as ideal for accessing Southeast Asia. The Australian delegation participated in the Innovating Southeast Asia’s Energy Transition mission under the Australia-Southeast Asia Business Exchange (SEABX) program.

Austrade, in collaboration with Investment NSW and the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, hosted the Team Australia Pavilion at Energy Asia. The agency also organised industry panel discussions and networking events, fostering dialogue on how Australia-Malaysia partnerships can drive growth and achieve mutually beneficial outcomes in the clean energy sector.