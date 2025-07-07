Vection Technologies Ltd (ASX:VR1), an enterprise-focused company that helps businesses bridge the physical and digital worlds, announced it has received binding purchase orders worth $3.939 million from Omniacom Group (Omnia Comunicazioni S.p.A. and Piemme Telecom S.r.l.). The order is for the deployment of Vection’s AI-INTEGRATEDXR technology stack across several enterprise projects in Italy. The company helps organisations leverage their 3D data via powerful extended reality (XR) interfaces that foster collaboration and learning, grow sales and more.

The commitments will be delivered under a three-year framework, which schedules phased roll-outs and the provision of support services for Omniacom’s enterprise customers. Vection will supply its proprietary INTEGRATEDXR technology stack, which fuses advanced artificial intelligence models with immersive extended reality visualisation. This solution will embed predictive analytics and automated decision-making directly into clients’ core business processes.

The technology also presents complex, data-rich environments through immersive dashboards and interactive 3D models, giving operational teams real-time insight. The solution incorporates consulting, complete system integration, application management and end-to-end Product-System-Service Design, all anchored by Vection’s intellectual-property portfolio. Target industries include finance, telecommunications, media, automotive, energy and utilities, public administration and healthcare.

Gianmarco Biagi, Managing Director of Vection Technologies, stated that the $4.0 million order confirms immediate demand for their AI-powered XR solutions. Riccardo Piffer, Managing Director of Omniacom Group, added that Vection offers a broad suite of technologies that meaningfully expands their value proposition, enabling them to guide clients through every stage of digital transformation.