Golden Mile Resources Hits High-Grade Gold at Aurora Prospect

Golden Mile Resources Limited (ASX: G88), a project development and mineral exploration company focused on a multi-asset, multi-commodity strategy, has announced promising results from follow-up rock chip sampling at the Aurora Gold Prospect, part of their Pearl Copper Project in Arizona, USA. The latest assays reveal high-grade gold values, reinforcing the prospectivity of the Aurora prospect.

Rock chip sampling returned exceptional gold grades, including up to 29.3 g/t Au, 36 g/t Ag, and 1.59% Pb. Mapping and sampling of an additional 11 samples at the recently discovered Aurora Gold Prospect yielded high-grade assays such as 29.3 g/t, 11.2 g/t, 8.43 g/t, 6.15 g/t, and 6.09 g/t for gold. Elevated levels of silver and lead were also noted in the brecciated, shear-hosted, and ferruginous quartz veins, including 36 g/t, 20 g/t, and 17 g/t for silver, and 1.59% and 1.04% for lead.

The recent results represent the highest gold grades obtained from sampling at Aurora to date, surpassing initial assays reported in January. The Aurora prospect is centered around a cluster of historical mine workings, situated approximately 800 meters east of the Odyssey Prospect. These findings further highlight the multi-element potential of the Pearl Project.

Golden Mile plans to conduct additional mapping and surface geochemical programs to delineate the extent of gold mineralisation. Managing Director Damon Dormer stated that Aurora continues to progress as a significant gold target, and work will continue to advance the prospect, in addition to identifying further targets within the Pearl Copper Project. Future work includes detailed geological mapping, geochemical sampling, and preparations for potential drilling.