BPM Minerals to Acquire High-Grade Forelands Gold Project in WA

BPM Minerals Ltd (ASX: BPM) has announced it has entered an exclusive option agreement to acquire the Forelands Gold Project, a district-scale project in Western Australia. BPM Minerals is a Perth-based explorer focused on precious, base, and critical minerals across Western Australia, aiming to build its landholdings within Tier-1 mining jurisdictions. The Forelands Gold Project is strategically located approximately 150km east of Kalgoorlie, straddling the Trans-Access Road, offering excellent access and proximity to multiple operating mills in the region.

The Forelands Gold Project spans a consolidated landholding of approximately 630 square kilometres on the Yilgarn Craton–Albany Fraser Orogen margin, an analogous tectonic setting to the >8 Moz Tropicana gold deposit. Historical drilling at multiple prospects within the project area has returned high-grade gold intercepts. Significant intercepts include 3 metres at 65.8 grams per tonne (g/t) Au from 25 metres at the Beachcomber prospect, 9.7 metres at 4.5 g/t Au from 88.8 metres, 3 metres at 13.5 g/t Au from 90 metres, 6 metres at 3.63 g/t Au from 58 metres, and 2 metres at 4.73 g/t Au from 148 metres to the end of the hole.

BPM Minerals CEO Oliver Judd commented that the Forelands Project presents an exciting opportunity to unlock a high-grade, district-scale gold system in one of Western Australia’s most prospective but underexplored frontiers. The company plans to commence RC drilling at the high-grade Beachcomber Prospect in Q3 2025. A Heritage Agreement with the Native Title Group is set to be executed in the coming months.

As part of the acquisition, project vendors Dr. Ross Chandler and Luke Blais have joined BPM as Technical Advisor and Exploration Manager, respectively. They will assist with advancing the project, bringing a strong record of discovery, including receiving AMEC’s 2023 Prospector Award for their roles in the Yin REE deposit discovery while working at Dreadnought Resources Ltd. (ASX:DRE).