Omni Bridgeway Welcomes US Budget Bill Outcome: No Legal Finance Tax Provision

Omni Bridgeway Limited (ASX: OBL), a global leader in legal finance and risk management, advises that the US Budget Bill has been signed into law by President Trump on Friday, 4 July 2025. This follows the company’s previous announcement on 20 June 2025 regarding the Bill. Omni Bridgeway provides dispute finance from case inception through to enforcement, offering strategic capital and risk management expertise. The company operates across multiple jurisdictions, funding a diverse range of legal claims.

The enacted Bill does not include any tax or other provisions concerning Legal Finance. This outcome aligns with Omni Bridgeway’s expectations, as expressed in its prior announcement. The company welcomes this decision, highlighting that the proposed taxation on US Legal Finance did not progress beyond the initial draft stage within the US Senate Finance Committee and was never subject to a vote in either chamber of Congress.

Omni Bridgeway noted the support for Legal Finance from various parties across the political spectrum, society, and the broader economy throughout this process. The company believes the outcome mirrors regulatory reviews conducted in other regions, including Australia, the European Union, and the UK, which have generally supported Legal Finance and acknowledged its public benefits, such as enhanced access to justice, accountability, and economic development.

Further details and commentary will be provided in Omni Bridgeway’s 4Q25 quarterly report, scheduled for release by the end of July. The company’s financial statements and annual report for FY25 are due on 28 August 2025. This announcement was authorised for release to the market by the Disclosure Committee.