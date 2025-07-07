MedAdvisor Completes Sale of ANZ Business to Jonas Software

MedAdvisor Limited (ASX: MDR), a company focused on pharmacy-driven patient engagement solutions that personalise the medication journey and leverages the THRiV AI platform, has announced the completion of the sale of its ANZ business operations to Jonas Software AUS Pty Ltd. The transaction, finalised after market close on July 4, 2025, includes the sale of MedAdvisor International Pty Ltd, Medicines Information Pty Ltd, the UK investment in Charac, and all associated intellectual property, including the ‘MedAdvisor’ brand name. The company’s US business will continue operating as MedAdvisor Solutions under a royalty-free licence.

The headline price for the Target Group is $35 million, with an upfront consideration of $27 million received by MedAdvisor. An $8 million holdback amount is subject to post-completion adjustments and is expected to be paid by the end of calendar year 2025. There is also a potential earn-out estimated at $7.35 million, contingent upon the performance of the Target Group over the next three years, bringing the total potential transaction value to approximately $42.35 million. MedAdvisor has also discharged its finance facilities with Partners For Growth of US$15.1M (approximately A$23M).

In connection with the transaction, Mrs. Ancila Desai will step down from her role as Chief Financial Officer, with her final date anticipated to be October 3, 2025. The company intends to appoint a new CFO for MedAdvisor Limited based in Australia, with the appointment process well advanced. CEO Rick Ratliff thanked Ancila for her contributions and highlighted the opportunity for the ANZ business under Jonas Software while the company sharpens its focus on the US business.

Investors are invited to attend a live webinar on July 8, 2025, to discuss the sale of ANZ operations and receive an update on the review of strategic options. Registration details are available in the ASX release. The company states these activities continue to target maximising value for shareholders.