Hot Stocks: Ramelius Resources, MTM Critical Metals, Nanosonics

Investors are facing a cautious start to the week as attention turns to two major events: the Reserve Bank of Australia’s upcoming interest rate decision and the impending expiry of U.S. tariff reprieves under President Donald Trump. The RBA will announce its policy decision on Tuesday at 2:30pm AEST, with traders still pricing in a rate cut. However, strong U.S. jobs data has complicated the global case for immediate easing, making the outcome less certain. Meanwhile, the 90-day pause on U.S. reciprocal tariffs ends Wednesday, and while some countries may receive a three-week extension, the looming deadline has prompted last-minute dealmaking among U.S. trading partners.

Global markets are also digesting a surprise weekend move by OPEC+ to accelerate oil production, a decision likely to deepen the expected surplus later this year. While the announcement aligns with Trump’s push for lower fuel prices, it has stirred concern among producers. In markets, gold is steady near US$3347 an ounce, bitcoin trades around US$109,400, and iron ore has dipped below US$96 a tonne. The Australian dollar remains firm at US65¢. ASX 200 futures are flat, indicating a subdued start to the local session after the index closed above 8600 for the first time on Friday. With both rate policy and global trade dynamics in flux, volatility may rise as the week unfolds.

Ramelius posts record gold output and $695m cash flow in FY25

(ASX:RMS) Ramelius Resourcesannounced record gold production of 301,664oz for FY25, exceeding upgraded guidance (290,000–300,000oz) and achieving this for the fifth consecutive year. Quarterly production was 73,454oz, also above guidance. Underlying free cash flow hit $207.8m for the quarter and $694.9m for the full year—more than double FY24. Ramelius ended the year with $809.7m in cash and gold. The company also highlighted progress toward its merger with Spartan Resources, integrating what it calls Australia’s highest-grade undeveloped gold project.

MTM adds U.S. defense heavyweight to accelerate rare earths strategy

(ASX:MTM) MTM Critical Metals, soon to be renamed Metallium, appointed Gregory L. Bowman—Chief Strategy Officer at Siemens Government Technologies and a prominent U.S. defense strategist—to the advisory board of its U.S. subsidiary, Flash Metals USA. Bowman will advise on U.S. industrial policy, funding access, and national security alignment as the company prepares to commercialise its Flash Joule Heating (FJH) process for refining rare earths and critical metals in Texas. The appointment strengthens MTM’s positioning within U.S. strategic supply chains and signals ambitions to expand its advisory board with other high-profile industry figures.

Nanosonics launches trophon3 with faster cycles and deeper digital integration