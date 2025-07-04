Qantas Addresses Customer Data Breach Concerns

Qantas chief executive Vanessa Hudson has addressed growing concerns following Monday’s cyberattack, stating the airline is actively working to provide customers with greater clarity regarding the extent of the data breach. The airline, which is Australia’s largest domestic and international airline, is grappling with the aftermath of the incident after it warned customers about potential scams from individuals impersonating Qantas employees.

Hudson emphasised the severity with which Qantas is treating the situation. “We are treating this incredibly seriously and have implemented additional security measures to further strengthen our systems,” she stated. “Our customers can be assured that we have the right expertise and resources dedicated to resolving this matter thoroughly and effectively.”

Qantas has issued a reminder to its customers that it will never request sensitive information such as passwords, booking reference details, or log-in credentials. The airline has confirmed that Qantas Frequent Flyer accounts have not been compromised as a result of the cyberattack, and that there has been no subsequent threat activity detected within its systems. No ransom demands have been issued by any group.