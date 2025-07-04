Air New Zealand has reported an improvement in revenue per available seat kilometre (RASK) for the year leading up to May. The airline announced that this key metric increased by 2 per cent compared to the previous year. This indicates a positive trend in the airline’s ability to generate revenue from its available seating capacity. Air New Zealand is the flag carrier airline of New Zealand. It provides passenger and cargo air transport services to, from, and within New Zealand.

The slight increase in RASK suggests that Air New Zealand has been effective in managing its pricing and capacity. The airline industry is highly competitive, so a 2 per cent rise reflects effective strategies. The announcement provides limited context, additional factors may have influenced this improvement, such as changes in fuel costs, currency fluctuations, or shifts in passenger demand.

Investors and industry analysts will likely scrutinise the details behind this RASK increase to gain a deeper understanding of Air New Zealand’s financial health and operational efficiency. The company has not released additional data and details about the contributing factors to the revenue change. Further information is expected in the coming months as the company prepares its full annual report.