Star Copper Expedites Drilling Program in Canada

Star Copper (CSE:STCU) is working to expand its existing discovery at multiple targets within the Star Project in British Columbia, Canada. The company is expediting the shipment of samples from its current drilling program. Star Copper is a mineral exploration company focused on advancing Canadian mining projects. The Star Project is an alkalic copper-gold porphyry deposit located within British Columbia’s Golden Triangle and Golden Horseshoe regions.

CEO Darryl Jones stated that the core samples are extensive and of high quality, and are being quickly shipped for prompt analysis. The company intends to proceed with drillhole C (S-052) and plans to step out 50 metres north of hole B (S-051) to test the extent of the supergene copper enrichment zone. Of particular interest is the planned structurally controlled gold enrichment, where prior results from hole S-037 returned 12 metres at 2.33 grams per tonne of gold at 650 metres.

Jones added that the company is pleased with the progress and the resulting core mineralisation. “We anticipate completing this hole at the target depth of approximately 600 metres, where a previous drillhole known as S-040 was terminated with 120 metres at 0.36 per cent copper, 0.13g/t gold,” he said. “To date, core samples visually demonstrate that the supergene zone remains intact at depth.”

The fully financed 2025 exploration campaign is targeting the near-surface oxide zones, deep porphyry-style mineralisation, and structures associated with the Star Fault and Dick Creek fault. Drilling is planned for up to 4,000 metres across six primary drillholes, focusing on the Star Main, Star North, and Star East prospects. Star Copper also reported proactive stewardship efforts, including cleanup and removal of legacy infrastructure and waste from the regional airstrip and Star camp.