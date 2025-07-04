Q2 Metals Advances Cisco Lithium Project

Q2 Metals (TSX-V:QTWO) has announced the establishment of a mineral resource estimate via its Canadian summer 2025 drilling program at the Cisco Lithium Project in Québec, Canada. The program aims to infill a 1.5km stretch of northeast-southwest trending mineralised strike length. Q2 Metals is a Canadian mineral explorer focused on the Cisco Lithium Project, located within the greater Nemaska traditional territory of the Eeyou Istchee, James Bay region. The company is dedicated to discovering and developing resources.

According to Vice President of Exploration Neil McCallum, the company’s priority is to tighten drill spacings around the wide mineralised zone at Cisco. “The first hole completed as part of the 2025 summer program has exceeded expectations by extending the depth of the main mineralised zone beyond what was previously known and ranks as the best hole of the project in terms of total spodumene pegmatite intersected, to date,” McCallum said. A detailed mapping and sampling campaign of the greater 41,253 hectares Cisco Project was initiated in May 2025 and is ongoing, with 390 rock samples collected to date. Analytical results are expected in the coming weeks to guide further follow-up work, which will focus on areas with anomalous trace-element geochemistry such as rubidium, caesium, and tantalum.

Q2 Metals has also completed the Broadback and Ougama claim groups acquisitions with vendors, paying a total of C$400,000 cash and issuing 20 million shares. Under the Cisco claim group deal, the company would acquire 121 mineral claims via paying C$2 million and issuing 40 million shares, and incur $12 million in exploration expenditure over a four-year period. The company has made the first anniversary payment of C$500,000 and a partial issuance of 6.5 million shares to the vendor as part of the Cisco claim group deal.

Orientation-style geophysical surveys are also being conducted over a portion of the main mineralised zone. If the surveys prove to be a suitable method of defining the known mineralisation, they may be expanded upon. Potential gold mineralisation from sulphide-enriched or silicified zones are also being targeted when encountered.