Southern Cross Gold Upgrades to TSX

Southern Cross Gold (ASX:SX2) has been approved to trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) as of market open Wednesday, July 2nd, and will immediately delist from the Toronto Stock Exchange Venture (TSX-V). The company is an explorer focused on advancing its Sunday Creek Gold-Antimony Project in Victoria, Australia. The move signifies recognition of the company’s growth from a junior issuer to a listing alongside senior issuers on the primary market.

According to CEO Michael Hudson, Southern Cross Gold’s graduation to the main TSX board will grant the company access to “deeper capital markets, improved liquidity, and a broader institutional investor base,” marking a significant milestone. Hudson added that the company views TSX-listed entities as more established investments, opening the door to enhanced institutional investment and potential index inclusion opportunities.

Hudson stated that institutional investors are increasingly focused on Tier 1 Western-domiciled antimony and gold assets. He believes that the TSX listing, combined with the company's continued ASX presence, now offers investors enhanced trading flexibility across dual major exchanges.