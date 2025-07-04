NRW Secures $167M Rio Tinto Contract

NRW Holdings’ (ASX:NWH) subsidiary, NRW Civil and Mining, has been awarded a $167 million contract by Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO) for work at the Brockman Syncline 1 mine development in Western Australia. NRW is a diversified contract services provider to the resources and infrastructure sectors in Australia. Rio Tinto is a leading global mining group that focuses on finding, mining, and processing the Earth’s mineral resources.

Under the contract, NRW will construct earthworks, roadworks, and drainage associated with the primary crusher, overland conveyor, and non-process infrastructure. The scope also includes haul road and access road construction, along with the building of concrete structures. NRW currently has a market capitalisation of $1.35 billion.

The project includes drill and blast operations and the supply and construction of the mechanically stabilised earth run-of-mine wall. NRW will also handle the creation of two precast concrete overpass tunnels and in-situ concrete foundations for the primary crusher. Work is scheduled to commence immediately.

NRW anticipates a peak workforce of more than 300 personnel will be required for the project. The Brockman Syncline 1 mine is situated within the Brockman Mine Hub in the Pilbara region. It is located near other NRW construction sites, including the Brockman 4 to Brockman 2 haul road contract and the recently completed Western Turner Northern Access Road.